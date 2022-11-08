WASHINGTON, D.C. — The balance of power in both houses of Congress was still in question Tuesday, defying the historical precedent of punishing losses for the president's party and lending a fittingly uncertain air to the conclusion of this unsettled election season.

Republicans still appeared to have the upper hand to flip the five seats necessary to control the House, but their successes so far stopped short of a commanding "red wave" that would wash out endangered Democratic incumbents. And in the Senate, most marquee races remained on razor's edge.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

