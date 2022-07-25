Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House leaders are cramming this week to finish a laundry list of legislative priorities before a five-week getaway from Washington.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., warned, though, that members may return early, likely in the last two weeks of August, if the Senate passes a reconciliation bill, sending it to the House for a vote.



