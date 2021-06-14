WASHINGTON, D.C. — A transportation funding bill approved by a House panel last week would send roughly $48 million to central and Eastern Washington for road and bridge improvements requested by lawmakers.
Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane and Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside, both Republicans, would get about $20 million each for projects in their Eastern and central Washington districts.
A project in Wenatchee would receive more than $8 million requested by Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat whose district spans the Cascades. A total of $8.6 million in funding would go toward the Columbia River Pedestrian Bridge Extension and Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, according to a press release from Schrier’s office that didn’t include project details.
The funds are part of nearly $5.7 billion in “member-designated projects,” a revamped system of earmarks the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee included in the “INVEST in America Act,” a $547 billion bill to reauthorize the federal government’s yearly transportation spending for the next five years. Washington would receive a total of roughly $190.8 million, or an average of about $19 million for each of the state’s 10 congressional districts.
The money set aside for the transportation-related earmarks comes from the Highway Trust Fund, financed mainly by federal gas taxes paid in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Before it can be signed into law by the president, the House bill that includes these earmarks will need to be reconciled with its Senate counterpart. While the total cost of the final bill will likely be lower than the House version, the earmarks represent about 1% of the $547 billion price tag and are expected to remain in the legislation.
McMorris Rodgers submitted requests for 33 projects worth a total of $142 million and received just over $20 million for six projects, ranging from $350,000 to replace a bridge over the Touchet River in Waitsburg to $6.75 million to relocate part of Spotted Road near Spokane International Airport.
Newhouse requested less than $28 million for five projects and received $19.4 million to fund all five, although the most expensive of his requests — $14.4 million to widen Highway 12 between the Snake River and Walla Walla — was only partly funded.
Simpson asked for a total of just over $20 million for six projects and got five approved. The only project that didn’t make the cut would have repaired pavement on Highway 27 between I-84 and the city of Burley.
Schrier requested more than $892 million — more than any other Democrat — for 29 projects, including a massive $665 million proposal to widen State Route 18. In an interview in May, she told The Spokesman-Review she didn’t expect that project to be fully funded through an earmark but hoped to secure partial funding or at least draw attention to the project’s importance.
McMorris Rodgers, Newhouse and most other House lawmakers requested a separate set of earmarks through the House Appropriations Committee. Those projects are being vetted through the annual appropriations process in which Congress signs off on the federal government’s spending.