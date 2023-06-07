US-NEWS-HOUSE-GOP-CDC-GET

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks during a news conference at HHS headquarters March 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lobbies Congress this summer to expand its data authorities and capabilities, it’s clear the agency won’t get much support from Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

Subcommittee Republicans at a Wednesday hearing criticized the public health agency for not providing Congress with enough information on how it plans to overhaul itself in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



