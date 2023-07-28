BIZ-CONGRESS-AVIATION-LAW-BOEING-SE

A Shanghai Airlines Boeing 737 MAX parked among other grounded MAXs across from Boeing Field in Seattle in June 2020. 

SEATTLE — A sweeping piece of aviation legislation passed last week by the U.S. House includes an obscure amendment that allows airliners to continue flying with partial safety upgrades, even though they don't fully meet current safety standards.

As passed by the House on July 20, the FAA Reauthorization Act allows the Federal Aviation Administration to approve certain interim design changes without taking public input. Boeing and other airplane manufacturers lobbied for the change.



What's NABUR?