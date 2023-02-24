US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-ID

A private security firm took over the duty of protecting the crime scene at a home in Moscow, Idaho. Police found the bodies of four University of Idaho students, who were stabbed to death, at the home on Nov. 13, 2022. 

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — A house near the University of Idaho campus where four students were found stabbed to death in a gruesome attack in November will be demolished, university officials said.

In an email to students and employees Friday — with the subject line "Outpouring of Support Brings Healing From Tragedy" — Scott Green, the university president, said the owner of the house had offered to give the residence to the university. The house is located on King Road near the campus.



