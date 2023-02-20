MALAGA — Chelan County Community Development is in the early stages of processing two applications for developments that would total more than 60 lots.

Riverview terrace

Forty-five new single-family homes may be coming to Malaga in the form of a gated community for "middle-income" families, according to a land use application submitted in November. The project also includes a new, internal road, dog park, community park and trail.

Developers Davy Enterprises and Bremmer Construction in November submitted an application to build a gated community in Malaga that would include 45 single-family homes, community park, dog park and trail.

Noche Vista Subdivision

About 31 acres of land near Chelan may be subdivided into 17 lots to eventually go on sale. The proposed development includes the construction of a new, internal road indicated above in grey.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

