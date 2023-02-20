Forty-five new single-family homes may be coming to Malaga in the form of a gated community for "middle-income" families, according to a land use application submitted in November. The project also includes a new, internal road, dog park, community park and trail.
MALAGA — Chelan County Community Development is in the early stages of processing two applications for developments that would total more than 60 lots.
Developers Davy Enterprises and Bremmer Construction in November submitted an application to build a gated community in Malaga that would include 45 single-family homes, community park, dog park and trail.
The development is located on an 11.33-acre parcel located at the end of Riverview Lane in Malaga.
The proposed development would house approximately 113 people in 45 "middle-income" houses, according to the project's environmental checklist submitted with the Community Development.
About 20% of the parcel was formerly orchard land, but currently the site of the proposed development is unused and "mostly sagebrush and weeds," according to the checklist. Another orchard is adjacent to the property.
The project is still early in the plat process and an environmental impact determination has not been issued and no staff report has been submitted as of Thursday.
The development is estimated to begin construction in spring or summer 2023 and then completed by 2025, according to the project's general land use application.
Another 17 lots are planned approximately seven miles southwest of Chelan where developers are looking to subdivide 31.34 acres into single-family lots. The lots would go on sale with each owner building a home in their income range, according to the environmental checklist.
The applicant is Noche Vista LLC, a Snohomish-based company, which purchased the tract of land in 2013 for $725,000. The parcel is currently unused and made up of dryland grasses, sagebrush and sparse pine trees, according to the environmental checklist.
The application has not received an environmental impact determination.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone