SILVERDALE, Wash. — Months of exhaustion in an emergency room here came to a head one night in early October.

"I had never seen such chaos," said Kelsay Irby, an ER nurse at St. Michael Medical Center, a 262-bed hospital and among the only ones serving the Kitsap Peninsula.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.