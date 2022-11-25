US-NEWS-ENV-NEV-MINE-WILDFLOWER-MCT

The most pressing threat to the survival of the rare Tiehm's buckwheat is mining, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

 Sarah Kulpa/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project.

The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada’s Silver Peak Range also happens to be the only known place on Earth where a rare wildflower grows in the wild. Environmentalists say the plant is on the verge of extinction, and it’s being considered by the Fish and Wildlife Service for protection under the Endangered Species Act.