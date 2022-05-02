FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah.

 Reuters file photo/George Frey

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee could receive a large settlement from a lawsuit against the “Big 3” opioid distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

The lawsuit is headed up by the state and other government parties, including King and Pierce counties. Wenatchee is not involved in the litigation.

The Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously Thursday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state that would entitle the city to a small part of any settlement.

The MOU serves two main purposes. One, it establishes a framework for distributing and sharing the settlement funds throughout Washington. Two, it's a bargaining chip since it makes any settlement in the case a final global resolution. This means that the entities signing the MOU can’t make any claims against the Big 3 in the future.

The MOU contains a formula to determine what percentage each government entity is entitled to. The formula takes into account:

  • The amount of opioids shipped to the county
  • The number of opioid deaths that occurred in that county
  • The number of people who suffer opioid use disorder in that county

Wenatchee would get about 0.3% of any settlement and Chelan County (which has already signed the MOU) would get 0.7%. No other city in Chelan County is included in the MOU. Douglas County would get 0.4% and East Wenatchee 0.08%.

“It’s not a lot — but when you’re talking about a big number, it would be a pretty sizable amount,” Smith told the city council during a workshop in April. “We don't know what the dollar amount would be, but I think it's going to be large.”

For example, Wenatchee would receive about $150,000 in a $50 million settlement.

Any settlement funds would be restricted to treat and prevent opioid use.

City Attorney Steve Smith said the city first learned about the MOU in March. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for later this summer. 

Smith said any payments coming out of the case could be phased over time and that it could take years before anything is distributed.



Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

