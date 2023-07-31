NEW YORK — It only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. Asphalt and concrete in direct sunlight can often reach surface temperatures as high as 180 Fahrenheit on the hottest days, said Dr. Kevin Foster, who directs the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

Forecasters predict another heat wave in Phoenix this week after the U.S. National Weather Service declared the city had sweltered under high temperatures above 115°F for 30 consecutive days in July. Across Europe, high temperature records have tumbled this summer and major heat waves in much of the world are expected to persist through August.