NCW — The North Central Washington region has experienced unpredictable weather in the last year.
In April, there were snowstorms, and in December, an "artic push" passed through the region, dropping temperatures below zero degrees.
Todd Fryhover, Washington Apple Commission president and who has his own apple orchard in Wenatchee, said it is too early to determine if the recent subzero temperatures in December will hurt this year's tree fruit harvest.
He did, however, mention the unpredictable snowstorms in April and the cold and wet spring in 2022 led to a decline in tree fruit crop last year in the Washington agricultural industry.
Donn Etherington, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner, has two cherry orchards with a combined 35 acres by Squilchuck State Park. He said his orchards received over 29 inches of snow in over four days in early 2022. It resulted in a total loss of his cherry crop.
Etherington said the good news is that he has insurance, but he and other orchardists would rather grow and sell fruit.
According to statewide data by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, 12 million, 20-pound boxes of cherries were harvested and sold in 2022. That was a 35% decrease from the year before. In 2021, 18.6 million boxes were sold.
Statewide apple harvest and sales decreased, too, by almost 20%, with 100 million 40-pound boxes sold in 2022. In 2021, 123 million boxes were sold.
Jon Devaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president, said the cold and wet weather in the spring, damaging blossoming tree buds, was just one-half of the weather's effect.
The other effect was the disruption of bee productivity.
“From the bees' perspective, they do not like to go out and about and forage pollen when it is cold and damp,” Devaney said.
The bad weather caused another issue: lack of jobs.
“That meant that some workers did not have the consistent access to employment to the variety of farms that they are used to expecting when we have more reliable weather,” Devaney said.
Devaney also explained how packing sheds lose investment when crops decrease.
“Cherry packing equipment is a huge investment,” he said. “Cherries, you pick them, pack them, and immediately ship them and that’s a big investment that you count on having a certain volume of cherries in order to justify and make the payments on that equipment and workforce.”
Fryhover said there is a lot at stake in the international apple market with a decrease in crop.
Washington apples do well in the domestic market, but the international market is extremely competitive, and that can make it easy for Washington to lose its influence, Fryhover explained.
“If this year we come up with 100 million boxes, and next year we have 130 million (boxes of apples), we are going to have to go back to those (international) customers and say ‘Please take our fruit now; sorry we didn’t have any last year.’ It’s not going to work,” Fryhover said.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association held a panel of agricultural researchers from Washington State University at its annual meeting in December in Wenatchee. The event was meant to better prepare farmers for predictable weather like last spring.
Devaney said the speakers taught Washington orchardists how to optimize agricultural weather services and technology. One example Devaney gave was using weather forecasts to help determine what specific days and times to release bees to pollinate, instead of relying on historical trends.
“When our weather is less predictable, then you’re going to be looking at the local conditions and good forecast rather than counting on it being the same as previous years,” he said.