EAST WENATCHEE — Being annexed by the city of East Wenatchee would bring changes in public utilities, taxes and more for current Douglas County residents.
The city of East Wenatchee recently sent out a letter to individuals living in proposed annexation areas that outlined the annexation and changes residents could anticipate.
“While this is an exciting process, we want to be transparent and provide you with as much information as necessary to assist you with understanding the changes that come with shifting from the county to the city,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said in the letter.
The annexation could take effect June 30. A joint county-city public hearing on the proposed annexation will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at city hall. Following the public hearing, the city and county will separately vote to accept, decline or amend the annexation proposal.
If the annexation is approved, the city’s population would increase by an estimated 1,439 persons, or 10%, Community Development Director Lori Barnett told The World in November. That number could increase another 3% once a few residential developments in the annexation areas are completed.
The proposed annexation covers four areas:
- West of South Kentucky Avenue and South of 3rd and 4th streets. (Includes car dealerships Town Toyota, Town Ford Lincoln and Apple Valley Honda, which would be a significant sales tax revenue increase for the city.)
- Stone Ridge Subdivision. (Includes 56 homes and two empty parcels.)
- Parcels north of 10th Street. (Includes Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, orchards and a handful of homes.)
- Sand Canyon Estates Subdivision (Includes 19 homes and two empty parcels.)
Below is what will and won’t change if the city annexes those areas.
Property tax
Total property taxes for city residents are less than county residents — $70.12 less annually to be exact for an assessed property value of $350,000, according to the city’s letter.
Residents of both the city and county are in the same in special tax districts, such as the Eastmont School District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
However, individuals who are annexed into the city will trade in the county’s road tax for the city’s property tax levy. The county tax rate is 1.38 cents per $1,000 of valuation, while the city’s is 1.1797 cents.
Garbage service
Waste Management provides service in both the city and county, but their rates and services in each jurisdiction are not the same.
Rates for yard waste bins, garbage bins and extra bags are cheaper in the county, for example. Garbage cans are $3.48 cheaper per month on average (exact rates differ based on size), and the bi-weekly rate for yard waste bins is $1.85 cheaper in the county.
If an individual has curbside recycling, the increased garbage and yard waste bin rates would more than balance out post-annexation. That’s because the city residents have free weekly curbside recycling, while the county residents pay $12.70 bi weekly.
A 20% discount on services is also available for qualifying low-income households within city limits. City residents can also take two free loads of yard waste (one can be household garbage) to the transfer center. That is a value of $59 dollars per year based upon the $29.61 per load minimum fee.
Business licenses fees
Businesses within the city must pay an annual business license fee that is collected by the state Department of Revenue. The County does not issue business licenses.
The fee is based on the business’s number of employees:
- 1-2 employees: $61
- 3-5 employees: $84
- 6-12 employees: $133
- 13-25 employees: $186
- 26-50 employees: $309
- 51 or more employees: $474
Utility taxes
The city collects a 6% utility tax on electricity, gas and telephone services. The county does not charge utility taxes.
The city estimated the total monthly tax for all utilities, including a landline, would be $14. Yearly, that would amount to $172.
Vehicle registration
City residents must pay a $20 license fee to register vehicles. The fee funds the city’s Transportation Benefit District, whose project list is approved by the city council annually.
Each year, the district has been able to resurface three to four residential streets. A list of projects is approved by Council on an annual basis.
What won’t change
The following services are the same for country and city residents:
- Library: The City is served by the NCW Library system with the local branch at East Wenatchee City Hall. The library posts its opening hours.
- Eastmont School District: The Eastmont School District includes all city and county residents.
- Parks and Recreation: The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District will continue to operate local neighborhood and community parks.
- Fire Protection: Douglas County Fire District 2 continues to provide fire protection services.
- Animal Control: The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society provides animal control services for the city and county, and the license fees are the same.
- Sewer Service: The Douglas County Sewer District continues to provide service.
- Water Service: The East Wenatchee Water District continues to provide service.
- Irrigation Water: The Wenatchee Reclamation District or the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District will continue to provide irrigation water in your area.
- Electricity: The Douglas County PUD continues to provide service.