US-NEWS-DEBLIMIT-DEAL-HOW-GET

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives a thumbs up as he walks to a press conference after final passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The legislation passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 63-36, raising the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoiding a federal default. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With roughly two weeks until the U.S. Treasury was going to run out of money to pay the government’s bills, the negotiations in Washington to lift the nation’s debt limit blew up.

It was Friday morning, May 19, and teams representing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had convened in an ornate meeting room on the Capitol’s first floor with a view of the National Mall. The House and Senate were out of session, so the Capitol was quieter than usual and the dress was casual.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.