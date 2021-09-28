WENATCHEE — The Washington State Redistricting Commission released proposed congressional district maps on Tuesday that could lead to voting changes in North Central Washington.
Commissioners April Sims, Paul Graves, Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and Joe Fain must come to a compromise on both legislative and congressional districts by Nov. 15. They released legislative district proposals last week.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years to adjust for population changes. The state saw 14.6% growth over the last decade, meaning commissioners must ensure each Congressional district represents about 771,600 people.
Here’s a breakdown of how the commissioners’ congressional district maps would impact the region.
8th District
Washington's 8th Congressional District, which stretches from the suburbs of Issaquah to orchards in Wenatchee, has been a microcosm of divides between the eastern and western portions of the state.
Because of that, it’s currently the state’s only swing district, making it a big focus in redistricting efforts.
Republican appointee Graves’ proposal would be the biggest change for the 8th District. He recommended the district be cut off at the Cascades and encompass parts of King, Pierce and Thurston counties.
Chelan and Kittitas counties, as well as the northeast part of King County, would be moved from the 8th into the 1st District, which includes the majority of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. This would shake up a district that has been a Democratic stronghold, turning it into a swing district.
4th District
Three of the four commissioners keep the district mostly the same, with Sims removing most of Adams County and both Republican commissioners adding Skamania County. Fain’s proposal keeps Franklin County in the 4th District, while Graves moves it to the 5th.
Walkinshaw, a democratic appointee, proposed the most change to the 4th District. The district would gain Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Lincoln counties and lose Franklin County.
Walkinshaw’s changes would put the Colville reservation into one congressional district (currently it’s split between the 4th and 5th). The Colville Business Council passed a resolution earlier this month opposing any redistricting changes within the reservation’s boundaries.
All four commissioners’ maps add Klickitat County to the 4th District.
How to get involved
Residents can view and comment on the proposed maps at redistricting.wa.gov.
The commission will hold two virtual public outreach meetings:
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. for state legislative districts
- Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for congressional district map proposals
The meetings will be streamed in English, Spanish and American Sign Language on TVW and the Commission’s YouTube page. Individuals who wish to comment during the meeting can sign up by visiting the “Public Outreach Meetings” page on the commission’s website and clicking the “Register for Public Comment” button.