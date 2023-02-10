WASHINGTON, D.C. — Medication abortion has been in the spotlight since the U.S. Supreme Court last June reversed its landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. A lawsuit has been filed to get the drug used in the procedure pulled from the market, while two others seek to expand access to it. Below is a guide to what is at stake.

What is medication abortion?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?