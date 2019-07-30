WENATCHEE — The city is accepting comments on its draft 2019 Annual Action Plan, which details how anticipated Community Development Block Grant funding will be used.

A public hearing is set for the City Council’s 5:15 p.m. Aug. 8 meeting on the second floor of City Hall, 301 Yakima St.

Copies of the draft plan are available at wwrld.us/2Yl0lVf or by calling 888-3258.

All comments received by Aug. 12 will be considered before final action. They can be sent to Brooklyn Holton, City of Wenatchee CDBG Program, P.O. Box 519, Wenatchee, WA 98807.

