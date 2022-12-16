SEATTLE — Washington is seeing a "tripledemic," with high cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza and the potential for another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
These viral respiratory illnesses are airborne and spread easily indoors. Health officials are recommending masking up again — and it's also time to pay closer attention to indoor air quality, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.
During the fall, public health officials recommended shutting windows to keep wildfire smoke outside. Now, it's time to do the opposite to help reduce the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses.
Here are some tips from Public Health for improving indoor air quality through ventilation and filtration:
Open a window or door (if the weather allows and if it is safe). Even just a few inches can improve your indoor air. Place a portable fan by the opening, facing out, to blow potentially contaminated air out.
Run exhaust fans. Bathroom fans and kitchen hoods can help remove stale air and pull in fresh outdoor air.
Consider buying a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter. HEPA filters capture and remove tiny particles from air such as germs, pollen, smoke, mold and dust. Air cleaners vary in price, but some units around $100 can effectively clean a room.
For a more affordable DIY option, make a box fan filter at home. This option costs as little as $35 and can reduce certain types of air pollution by 90%.
If you have a heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) system, take these key actions.
Upgrade the filter in your system to MERV 13, or the highest rating your system allows.
Open the dampers (moveable vents) to let in more outside air. Try to increase the amount of outdoor air it pulls in to 100%.
Create a schedule for regular HVAC inspections, cleaning and maintenance. Include filter replacements and system upgrades or improvements in the schedule.
Not sure if you have an HVAC system? Ask your facilities or building manager for more information. When you do, you can ask about the strategies listed above.
