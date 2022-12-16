SEATTLE — Washington is seeing a "tripledemic," with high cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza and the potential for another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

These viral respiratory illnesses are airborne and spread easily indoors. Health officials are recommending masking up again — and it's also time to pay closer attention to indoor air quality, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

