SEATTLE — Where to see the whales is one of the first questions tourists ask about Seattle.

They're curious for good reason. The Salish Sea, the inland marine waters of Washington and British Columbia, consistently consistently lands on lists of top U.S. whale-watching destinations and last year was a record-breaking one for sightings — Bigg's killer whales and humpbacks were each spotted on more than 270 days of 2022, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?