WENATCHEE — A number of Día de los Muertos celebrations will be taking place across Wenatchee this weekend and on Nov. 1 and 2.
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican celebration of life and death that takes place annually on Nov. 1 and 2. During those two days, families welcome back the souls of their departed loves to the land of the living.
Here’s what you can expect locally.
Sugar Skull Art Class | Oct. 30 12-3 p.m.
Class with a Glass, located on 134 N. Mission St., is inviting individuals to make their own sugar skulls with mixed media, including paint, chalk and paper cutouts.
The class will be a drop in event and participants are welcome to drop in anytime between noon and 3 p.m. The class fee is $25 per artist, meaning parents can come and supervise their children without paying the entry fee.
Sugar Skull Workshop | Oct. 30, different time slots
Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is hosting a sugar skull workshop. Participants will learn how to make and decorate traditional sugar skulls from sugar.
Two workshop time slots are available: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. The workshop is $8 for museum members and $12 non-members. Individuals can register at wwrld.us/3BwQo5r.
Día de los Muertos history and activities | Nov. 2, 12-2 p.m.
Wenatchee Valley College is inviting community members to learn about the history of Día de los Muertos during celebration event at the Van Tassell Center on campus.
An altar will be displayed at the center that people can place photos and items on it to remember their loved ones. The event will also feature tissue flower making, skull decorating and food will also be available. Individuals can RSVP to the free event by Friday at wwrld.us/dayofthedead.
Drive-thru celebration | Nov. 1 4-6 p.m.
Individuals can enjoy the holiday from the comfort of their our cars at a drive-thru celebration on the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
The event it hosted by the museum and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Each car will receive a tote bag filled with crafts, traditional Day of the Dead bread (known as Pan de Muerto) and drinks. There will also be live performances from Mariachi groups and dancers.
Altar exhibition and illuminated walk | Nov. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Parque Padrinos is hosting an altars exhibition and illuminated walk through South Wenatchee. The walk will stop at a number of individual homes that have agreed to place their altars outside and participate in the exhibition.
The event will start at Ferry Street Market, 850 Methow St., and end at Pinnacles Prep, where a community altar will be available for people to add to.
Celebration of All the Faithful Departed | Nov. 2, 4-9 p.m.
Pinnacles Prep School and Parque Padrinos are hosting a Celebration of All the Faithful Departed featuring food and family-friendly activities, including paper flower making and an exhibition of altars from different community organizations.
The event will also feature calaveritas literarias, which are brief and humorous poems that are typically part of Día de los Muertos traditions. The poems usually poke fun at dead and living individuals who find themselves facing the personification of death.
Six live performances — including a Mariachi band, Zumba and folkloric dancing — will also take place throughout the evening.
Community altar | Until Nov. 6
The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) has set up an altar on Lewis Street, across from its main office at 766 S. Mission St. The altar won’t be taken down until Nov. 6.
Community members are invited to leave a photo or anything else that reminds them of a departed loved one, such as flowers, food or gifts at the altar.