SEATTLE — A miscommunication between a train crew and a bridge operator likely led to the derailment of two BNSF engines near Anacortes last week, a federal official said.

In the early morning of March 16, two train engines came off the tracks on Swinomish land, a few hundred feet from Swinomish Casino and Lodge. They leaked an estimated 3,100 gallons of diesel near the shore of Padilla Bay.



