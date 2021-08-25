EAST WENATCHEE — Human remains found earlier this year on a Bridgeport hillside have been identified as those of Roy L. Groeneveld, a man missing since 2010.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the determination Wednesday afternoon. The identification was confirmed by the North Texas Health Science Center's Center for Human Identification, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
A person picking asparagus discovered the remains on April 19, 2020 on a hillside covered with trees and brush on the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue in Bridgeport.
Groeneveld's family has been notified and the investigation closed, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said in the news release.
Caille later said the cause of death was not provided in the report from the Center for Human Identification. Foul play is not suspected
Groeneveld, a 43-year-old Bellingham resident, was visiting his parents in Bridgeport when he left their home between 10:30 and 11 p.m. July 25, 2010, and never returned. He suffered from mental and physical illnesses and was without medication, family members told The Wenatchee World in 2010.
After Groeneveld was found in 2020, Caille, who fielded the initial call a decade ago, said deputies found clothing and items that matched descriptions given by family members who reported Groeneveld missing.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.