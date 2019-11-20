WENATCHEE — Cat adoptions are on hold at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society after a kitten tested positive for a feline parvovirus.
The shelter recently took in a litter of stray kittens that appeared ill, the humane society said Wednesday in a news release. One tested positive for panleukopenia, a type of parvovirus that is contagious and deadly. It can cause lethargy, diarrhea, loss of appetite and vomiting.
As a precaution, cats at the shelter are under quarantine.
“Viruses happen, especially in a shelter environment,” said Executive Director Dawn Davies. “Our staff knows what to do and follows a strict cleaning and handling protocol, with oversight from the medical team. If anything, we prefer to error on the side of caution to avoid spreading the illness.”
The quarantine began Tuesday and could be lifted Dec. 3 if no more cats test positive for the virus. In the meantime, the humane society’s cat adoption hall is closed and the humane society isn’t accepting strays or owner surrendered cats. The rest of the shelter is open.
The humane society is notifying people who recently adopted cats that may have been exposed to the virus. It is not contagious to humans or dogs.
Contamination comes through contact with urine, feces and nasal secretions, the humane society said. Cats who eat out of the same dish or use the same litter box as an infected cat are at risk. Kittens are particularly at risk due to their underdeveloped immune system.
All animals received by the humane society are vaccinated, but the vaccines take two weeks to fully protect the pet, the release said.
For more information, call the humane society at 662-9577 or follow for updates at facebook.com/wenatcheehumane.