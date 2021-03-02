The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will conduct three microchip clinics for pet owners in the Wenatchee Valley starting March 10.
The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 10, 17, and 24 at the Humane Society. All pets are eligible. The cost is $25 per pet.
Microchipping pets can be used to help track down lost pets. If a lost animal is found, their microchip can share its owner’s contact information.
The chips are tiny — grain of rice tiny — according to the Human Society. The chip is implanted behind an animal’s shoulder blade.
The implanted chip is not a tracking device, but instead a storage space, according to the Human Society. Shared information on the chip can be updated if a pet owner moves.
The Humane Society requires pet owners to be over 18 years old or to be accompanied by someone over 18 when stopping by for an appointment.
Owners who already have pets with a microchip can go to the Check Your Chip drive-thru clinic during normal hours. Human Society workers will scan pets to make sure their chip is still working at the drive-thru clinic.
Those interested in getting a microchip implanted in their pet can book an appointment at wenatcheehumane.org/microchipping. The Humane Society is requiring appointments be made in advance.