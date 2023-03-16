SS Pacific 1.jpg

SS Pacific, from a drawing commissioned early in its career. 

TACOMA — Some 20 miles off the farthest reaches of Washington's coast lies a shipwreck that killed hundreds of people and sent millions of dollars of gold to the cold depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Exactly where is a closely kept secret.

Captain_Jefferson_Davis_Howell.jpg

Captain Jefferson Davis Howell was master of Pacific when she was sunk in 1875.
Pac_Ad_Pug_Snd_Dispatch_9-3-1875_p3.jpg

Newspaper ad for the Pacific that ran in the Puget Sound Dispatch on September 3, 1875, two months before the ship was lost.
View_from_Fort_Tongas.jpg

The SS Pacific anchored before Fort Tongass in 1868 during General Halleck's inspection tour of Alaska

 
Sonar_Image_of_Suspected_Sidewheel_Steamship_Pacific_'s_Paddle_Wheels.png

This is a sonar image of Pacific's two paddlewheels lying in the silt. The bright spot in the center of each is likely the drive shaft poking out of the mud. The depressions are 8 meters in diameter, matching the size of Pacific's paddlewheels. The two bright spots near the paddlewheels are bits of fishing gear that snagged on the drive shafts and ripped away.
Firebrick_Recovered_From_North_Pacific_Ocean.png

This fire brick was recovered from the wreck site. Pacific's boilers certainly used this type of material. Note the dark soot on the end that faced the coal fires.


___ (c)2023 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?