Hundreds of northern leopard frogs released in Eastern Washington

The northern leopard frog, once common in the west, has been listed as endangered in Washington since 1999 and there is only one known wild population remaining in the state. Federally it’s listed as a species of concern. Likely causes of the frogs’ decline in the Pacific Northwest include habitat loss and degradation, disease, non-native species, and climate change.

 Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OTHELLO — Washington wildlife managers released hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs into Washington's channeled scablands Tuesday evening.

About a dozen of those frogs were outfitted with small radio transmitters placed by Washington State University researchers. Those transmitters will monitor the frog's survival and movements and will help the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's ongoing efforts to recover the once-common species. In addition to WSU and WDFW, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oregon Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park also participated in Tuesday's release in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?