BELLINGHAM — Nearly 400 wild geese have been found dead recently at Wiser Lake southwest of Lynden, and several have tested positive for avian flu, prompting a warning from the Whatcom County Health Department.

Avian flu is called HPAI, for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



___ (c)2022 The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) Visit The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) at www.bellinghamherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

