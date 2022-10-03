FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Ian aftermath in Florida

A view of the destroyed road between Matlacha and Pine Island on Monday after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Matlacha, Fla., last week.

 Reuters/Marco Bello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least 1,700 people remain in emergency shelters five days after Hurricane Ian ravaged the Southwest Florida coast and parts of Central Florida, a figure that demonstrates the enormity of the post-hurricane crisis as recovery efforts are underway.

It remains unclear how many of those people lost their homes in the storm, but state officials on Monday said they are preparing plans for emergency housing.



