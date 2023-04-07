WENATCHEE — If you're in the vicinity of Confluence State Park this weekend, you'll see dozens of local high schoolers playing a sport that's rapidly growing in popularity.
Confluence State Park will host three rugby matches Saturday: Spokane and Yakima play at 11 a.m., Tri-Cities and Ellensburg will play at 12:45 p.m. and Wenatchee takes on Moscow at 2:30 p.m.
Following an opening jamboree and now entering league play, Wenatchee looks to defend their 2022 Cascade Cup title. Wenatchee's program is made up of 27 players, mainly from Eastmont High School, with students from Wenatchee and surrounding schools also on the squad.
For the uninitiated, a rugby squad is made up of 15 players on a playing surface about the size of a soccer field.
Kelly Campbell, the coach for Wenatchee School House rugby, said the sport is appealing for several reasons. First, for players who suit up to play on the gridiron in the fall, rugby teaches proper technique.
While the premise of rugby is somewhat similar to football, rugby players wear far less padding. The laws — not rules — of rugby are strict, as Kelly said a high tackle is considered a serious offense. A rugby tackle also teachers proper head placement, technique that decreases the chance of injury on the football field.
And while bigger athletes are usually left to battle it out in the trenches in football, rugby offers them another opportunity.
"Everybody gets a chance to carry a rugby ball," Kelly said.
It's a sport that's seen increased popularity in the Wenatchee Valley.
Between an under-12 team, under-14 team and a girls' team, Wenatchee's Schoolhouse Rugby club has around 65 members this spring, up from about 15 members who were on the club when it was formed around a decade ago.
Campbell said it's not too late to join Wenatchee's squad. For more information on the season, and how to join, go to cascaderugby.org.
