DAKAR — The number of people struggling to get enough food in West and Central Africa is expected to rise to an all-time high of 48 million by mid-2023, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 35 million people — or about 8% of the assessed population — are suffering from "food insecurity" across the region, according to analysis by an alliance of U.N. agencies.



