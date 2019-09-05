September is the beginning of the hunting season for many and the beginning of the end of fishing season.
It is time for hunters to take the field and anglers to get out while they still can, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Early season hunting for deer and elk, particularly for archery is starting in several areas. Coho, meanwhile, will be the best fishing opportunity on the Columbia River with over 600,000 projected to return. It is also the last month for trout fishing in many Eastern Washington lakes.
Some of the deer hunting highlights for Douglas and Chelan county residents in September include:
- High-altitude buck hunts from Sept. 15 to Sept. 25 in the Alpine Lakes, Glacier Peak, Henry Jackson wilderness areas, as well as the Lake Chelan Recreation Area. Three-point minimum.
- Early season archery Sept. 1 to Sept. 22 for mule deer in the Mission Ridge game management unit. Three-point minimum.
- Early season archery for mule deer Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 in Withrow, Badger, Moses Coulee, Beezley and Wahluke game management units. Three-point minimum.
- Early season archery for mule deer Sept. 16 to Sept. 27 in the Badger, Moses Coulee, Beezley and Wahluke game management units. Three-point minimum.
For elk hunting in September, Douglas and Chelan counties’ hunters can look for:
- Early archery general season elk hunting Sept. 7 to Sept. 19 in Manson, Entiat, Alpine and Swakane game management units. Any elk.
Salmon fishermen should know that Entiat fishery is scheduled to close for chinook salmon on Sept. 30, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website. The Upper Columbia and Chelan fisheries will remain open into October.
The daily limit for chinook is six with no more than two hatchery adults allowed to be kept in the Columbia and Chelan rivers, according to the website. Fishermen must release all sockeye and coho salmon.