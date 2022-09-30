US-NEWS-WEA-IAN-CLIMATECHANGE-PT

Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. The community was mostly destroyed after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.

 Tampa Bay Times/TNS/Douglas R. Clifford

MIAMI — Florida officials reported more than 35 fatalities appear to be linked to Hurricane Ian, including the deaths of two elderly people who were disconnected from oxygen machines due to power outages.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Friday afternoon announced 16 storm-related deaths, and five deaths that are not storm-related. That’s the first preliminary fatality count out of the region that Gov. Ron DeSantis described as “ground zero” and “where the storm packed its biggest punch” during a Friday afternoon press conference in Fort Myers.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?