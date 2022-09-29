FORT MYERS, Fla. — A resurgent Hurricane Ian slammed into the South Carolina coast on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across the Florida peninsula that washed away houses and stranded thousands along the state's Gulf Coast.

The storm swept ashore at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, a waterfront town about 60 miles north of the historic city of Charleston, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).