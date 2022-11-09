Hurricane Nicole takes aim at Florida's Atlantic coast

A man uses his phone to take photos ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole, in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Marco Bello

MIAMI — Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday shortly after making landfall on Florida's east coast after barreling ashore with a brew of heavy downpours and fierce winds, the National Weather Service said.

Nicole had threatened coastal areas still reeling from the last major storm six weeks ago.



