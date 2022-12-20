BOISE, Idaho — Moscow police who were investigating a 2013 Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, as part of their sprawling search for a vehicle known to be in the area of the home around the time when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month said Tuesday they do not believe the owner of the car has any connection to the homicide investigation.
The vehicle is registered in Colorado, police said, and the owner was involved in a collision and her car was impounded. The car also is not connected to the case, police told The Idaho Statesman.
Police continue to search for a Hyundai Elantra from 2011-13. Moscow police said last week they had a list of about 22,000 registered Elantras that investigators were sorting through, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier. This week, as the homicide investigation extends into its sixth week, police have maintained their message to the public of wanting information about any white Hyundai Elantra.
"What we're asking is that anybody else who still hasn't sent in a tip, if you own one, or if you know somebody who was driving one the day before or the day after, to please send that tip in," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Monday in a video update.
