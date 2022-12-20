BOISE, Idaho — Moscow police who were investigating a 2013 Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, as part of their sprawling search for a vehicle known to be in the area of the home around the time when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month said Tuesday they do not believe the owner of the car has any connection to the homicide investigation.

The vehicle is registered in Colorado, police said, and the owner was involved in a collision and her car was impounded. The car also is not connected to the case, police told The Idaho Statesman.



©2022 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?