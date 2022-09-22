Cars queue to enter Finland from Russia

A Finnish border guard officer stands near cars queued to enter Finland from Russia in Vaalimaa, Finland, on Friday. 

 Reuters/Janis Laizans

VAALIMAA, Finland — When 27-year-old Nikita watched Russian President Vladimir Putin announce a military mobilization while visiting his uncle in St. Petersburg, he decided to leave his homeland.

Two days later, he was crossing the border into Finland.



