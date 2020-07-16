The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more stressful for many people. To cope with these challenges, Wenatchee artist Kathy Durrant paints rocks. She does not paint just for herself; she paints for everyone, writing encouraging quotes on rocks and then hiding them around town.
One of her soon-to-be hidden art pieces reads “every little thing is gonna be alright,” a Bob Marley lyric. Nearby is a painting of earth with the word “breathe” written below it.
“Sometimes life has a tendency to get you down,” she said. These rocks are “just a gentle, friendly, happy reminder that life is worth living … you’ll get through it.”
The rock paintings started as basic words of encouragement, but over time they evolved into “tiny little masterpieces,” she said. Some of the creations include landscapes such as mountains, sunsets, beaches and lighthouses with quotes.
“The more detail I can put into it, the more stress relief I get,” she said. Durrant started painting in March, about when statewide shutdowns began.
Part of what inspired Durrant to paint was her love of volunteer work. Unfortunately for her, she has not been able to get back to volunteering during this shutdown. “I was dying inside because I couldn’t help,” she said.
One of the many rocks Durrant has placed included the words “you are loved” on it. Durrant said she later stopped by and saw that a person added another rock. The new, adjacent rock read “thanks.”
“It made me feel like I am making a difference,” she said. “ ... Even if it’s just one person, one time, it’s worth it.”
Most of the rocks are hidden around Wenatchee, though some are also in East Wenatchee, she said. They are generally placed in public areas.
Some of them are hidden in trees, while others are placed in rock or flower beds, she said. The colorful rocks are noticeable.
The rocks kind of just go all over town, she said. Depending what the design is, painting 20 in a day is “easy peasy,” she said.
Durrant estimates that she has created somewhere between 200 to 250 rocks so far. She does not plan on stopping.
“I don’t want anything for it; I just want to spread joy,” she said. “Sometimes all it takes is just a little, happy thought.”