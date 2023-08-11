WENATCHEE — This week’s public comment period for proposed changes to Chelan County PUD’s Rate Schedule 36 for crypto mining and other large electric loads brought some concern and praise.
PUD staff and commissioners will consider anyone’s input in writing before the next board meeting on Aug. 21, when a resolution to adopt new rates is expected. The decision has been delayed several times, including when commissioners on July 24 deferred the annual adjustment of Rate Schedule’s 36’s market energy charge from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3.
The delays gave time to preview rate proposals, such as only changing the rate energy charge for certain crypto customers from 100% market cost-based (current) to a blend of the PUD’s production cost and market cost, which would be a lower cost to customers than initially proposed, according to PUD documents. It also included deciding which customers would fall under the new rate definition and implementing risk mitigation measures.
“I just wanted to make sure you guys have thought about the community and the expansion of technology in the Wenatchee Valley,” said Daniel Conover, founder and chief operating officer of Hash the Planet, a Kirkland-based company that provides space and software to bitcoin miners.
Conover said at Monday’s commission meeting his Cashmere operation has existed for about 10 years and has 18 employees, with the payroll at just more than $1 million annually. He also said he pays the city $37,000 in sales tax yearly and spoke to commissioners in 2016 “when we did this the first time around.” He said his electricity would be $75,000 a month under the proposal.
In 2016, commissioners adopted a higher rate that applied to all High-Density Loads using less than 5 megawatts.
“Honestly, because of what happened in 2016, we expanded out into Boise, Idaho, and Birmingham, Alabama, and now we are growing in Arkansas. And, you know, it’s kind of sad to see that we can’t grow this further in the Wenatchee Valley,” he said. “I’m not saying that you guys (PUD) aren’t building a rate that is unsustainable for you guys. You guys have to make sure obviously that you’re protecting the capacity and things like that.”
He asked at Monday’s meeting if a customer could purchase power directly off the open market “like Microsoft is doing.” (Editor’s note: The PUD has allowed Microsoft to connect to its infrastructure, but no other agreements are in place yet.)
“I’m actually not saying that our company is going to be expanding here; what I’m talking about is kind of the broader picture in the community,” he said. “As we move into 2030 and beyond, we’re going to become a more energy-dependent society. This is an extraordinary, unique environment, especially for computing. It’s nice and chilly ... It’s clean, clean power… There’s a lot of benefits to the Wenatchee Valley, and what I don’t want to see happen is a rate gets put together that makes people not want to invest in this community further, and maybe that’s needed to slow things down.”
“We would grow, but there’s just too much risk from a business perspective,” he added. “What I know about energy throughout the country is this is completely pricing out (smaller companies) based on the market factors. And maybe that is the goal.” He added he hoped the PUD wasn’t focused on Microsoft and other large customers.
“This is our third rate process with the PUD in the last 12 months,” he said, adding nearby counties were making similar moves “to protect against market rate risk.”
“That’s wise… Thank you to commissioners and staff because you spent a lot of time doing this over and over again, and you don’t have to,” Salcido said. “You could have stopped two rate adjustments ago and said, ‘That’s it. Deal with it.’ But you continue to be responsive and ask for comments and consider those through the process to try to address market rate risk and also address the customer base … Something tells me this won’t be the last time.”
Commissioner Kelly Allen said the changes would affect many people but felt they were necessary to hedge moving forward.
