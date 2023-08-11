210201-bzw-bitcoincover 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Miguel Medina, operations technician for Salcido Enterprises, performs maintenance on servers in the server farm at Pangborn Industrial Park in 2021. The location is used for bitcoin mining.

WENATCHEE — This week’s public comment period for proposed changes to Chelan County PUD’s Rate Schedule 36 for crypto mining and other large electric loads brought some concern and praise.

PUD staff and commissioners will consider anyone’s input in writing before the next board meeting on Aug. 21, when a resolution to adopt new rates is expected. The decision has been delayed several times, including when commissioners on July 24 deferred the annual adjustment of Rate Schedule’s 36’s market energy charge from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?