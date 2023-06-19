OLYMPIA — In the middle of a serene forest, 4 miles from the state capital Olympia, sits a vintage rotary phone.

It is not connected to a telephone line and looks out of place. But it has become a literal lifeline for people to speak words out loud to lost loved ones; words they never got the chance to say while they were still alive.



