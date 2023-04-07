'I never thought I'd make it to the capitol' | 109-year-old Dorothy Reed proclaimed Wenatchee's oldest resident

Dorothy Reed at 109 is hard at it in her kitchen baking "Doris Day's Peanut Butter Blossoms" with her son Jim at her house in Wenatchee Tuesday, April 6, 2023. Jim and his wife Suzi Woodsum - Reed who live on the Washington, Idaho border, trade off staying with their mother.
Dorothy Reed keeps up her social life, having Friday morning coffee and a sweet with her daughter-in-law Suzi Woodsum - Reed, and not pictured, Laura Lake and Diana Carty on March 31, 2023. Reed says the secret to long life is sugar. "It's a preservative," she says.
WENATCHEE— How do you measure the success of life? Is it the number of years accrued or the memories gathered along the way? Wenatchee resident, Dorothy Reed, 109, proves that it is a combination of both .
Reed was born in 1913 in Jamestown, North Dakota. The oldest of four, she grew up on her family’s farm, working the land and tending to livestock. When she wasn’t riding her horse, Peggy, Reed was making the 4-mile journey to the schoolhouse with her siblings. She and her siblings were quite the handful as Reed recalled .
“My mom used to bake," Reed explained. "She’d always make several loaves. The three of us came home from school. She’d taken the bread out of the oven and gone to town, so we went and cut the ends off all the bread ‘cause we used to fight over the crust ... we didn’t do that again.”
In 1936, at the age of 23, Reed traveled to Wenatchee to visit her grandmother in one of the first Ford Model V-8s with her uncle and brother. It was almost a seven-day journey. Rather than spend money on a hotel, the three of them would find the nearest stream and lay their blankets beside it to rest.
“Oh, my goodness. It was all orchards; beautiful. The streets were unpaved!” Reed said. She later noted the biggest change in Wenatchee since then. “I think all the orchards being taken out. I liked them.”
Reed is full of stories. One, in particular, that she loves to share is the story of when she met her husband Carl.
“I was packing cherries first year and he was the packing boss. I met him in June when we started packing the cherries," Reed said. "You had to do two rows of pack-and-fill. He showed me, or told me, how to do it. That’s all I ever talked to him about, but my sister packed next to me and she would talk to him all the time.”
One night, Reed and her sister stayed late to help finish packing apricots. Carl offered to drive them home.
“He took me home three nights. Then he asked me on a date. That was the 17th of July. We went to a ballgame and had dinner.”
Reed married Carl a month later on Aug. 21, 1937, and later had two children; Jim and Donna Reed.
After sharing 39 years of marriage, Carl died in 1976, at age 66. Reed never remarried.
“I didn’t wanna go through all that again," she said. "I knew I’d never get anybody like I had the first time. Never felt like there was anybody else I could love.”
Reed has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and keeps herself busy with baking, enjoying coffee with her girlfriends, watching the Seattle Mariners — she is their "biggest fan" — and crocheting baby blankets and caps for her church’s annual auction.
When asked about her secret to a long life, she noted that it must be her high sugar intake. She loves cookies, as well as pecan pie and eats a bowl of ice cream with chocolate syrup most nights before bed.
“Well, sugar is a preservative!” Reed said.
Reed’s family noted that another phrase she often says is, “I guess God just doesn’t have my room ready yet.”
Reed has been an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran church since 1936 and has seen more than seven pastors come and go. When asked about what life advice she would give to others, she said to remember, “Faith is the big part.”
Reed’s spirit and ambition have not dwindled at all over the years. Her son Jim shared with amusement that at her 100th birthday party, she told him, “OK, Jim. I’m 100. Can I get back on ladders now?”
Jim promptly hid all the ladders.
Reed lived through Prohibition and the Great Depression, during which her family lost some of their farmland. Nonetheless, when asked about her favorite decade of her life, Reed said, “Well, I don’t know. I thought all of them were good.”
Reed did note that, in her opinion, the '20s was the decade of the weirdest fashion trends.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins sponsored a proclamation passed on March 28 in Olympia that declared Reed to be the eldest Wenatchee resident. Hawkins gave a speech about Reed’s life with Reed's grandson and great-grandsons in attendance on her behalf.
Reed watched the Senate adopt the proclamation from her home with her son and daughter-in-law. Not often a crier, Reed's daughter-in-law said she "broke down sobbing" hearing her name read by the Senate.
“I never thought I’d make it to the capitol,” Reed said. "I’m just a packer."
Reed turns 110 in June, at which time she will join an exclusive club of supercentenarians. An unofficial list kept by volunteer contributors on Wikipedia lists only one supercentenarian for Washington, Emma Otis, who at the time was living in a senior living facility in Poulsbo. She died in 2015, just three days after her 114th birthday.
