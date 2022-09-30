US-NEWS-WEA-IAN-SUPPLYCHAIN-GET

An aerial picture taken Thursday shows piled up boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla. The hurricane left behind a significant amount of damage that will take require much-sought resources to repair.

 AFP/Getty Images/Ricardo Arduengo

NEW YORK — The difficult job of rebuilding communities pummeled by Hurricane Ian is expected to be made even worse by a problem that’s lingered since the early days of the pandemic: snarled supply chains.

Ian tore a path of destruction across Florida, leaving more than 2 million homes and businesses without power, after landing as one of the strongest storms to hit the US. Residences, bridges and other infrastructure are in ruin, with damage estimates ranging from $65 billion to $100 billion, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it will take years to recover. Construction groups warn that labor shortages and supply-chain difficulties are likely to hamper rebuilding efforts.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.