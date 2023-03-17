AMSTERDAM — The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. 

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour and the Kremlin branded the court decision as "null and void" with respect to Russia.