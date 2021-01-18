ORONDO — Icy roads played a role in two collisions Monday morning outside Orondo.
At 7:27 a.m., a 1994 Chevy S10 headed northbound on Highway 97 lost control on ice and collided head-on with a 2017 GMC Sierra about 13 miles north of Orondo, according to Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol.
Neither the driver of the Chevy, identified to authorities only as Cruz Costa, nor the driver of the GMC, 50-year-old Ramon Gonzalez Vasquez of Chelan, sustained serious injuries, Bryant said.
“Fortunately this was a slower head-on collision,” Bryant said, adding both wore seatbelts.
Both vehicles were totaled.
Cruz Costa was cited for speeds too fast for conditions and driving without a license.
While crews were cleaning the crash site, there was also a minor rear-end collision in the traffic backup at 7:43 a.m., Bryant said. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
The highway was closed in both lanes for an hour and then alternated lanes for another hour, Bryant said.