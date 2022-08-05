Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
US-NEWS-IMMIGRANTS-CHECKINS-ICE-1-SD

Eduardo Sanchez was recently deported to Tijuana after a routine visit with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Sanchez had been living in the United States since 2000 with his wife and now has two sons.

SAN DIEGO — When Eduardo Sanchez showed up on a recent morning for a check-in with immigration officials in downtown San Diego, he assumed it would be like every other one he has had since 2017, when officials targeted him and his brothers-in-law for being undocumented.

He thought they would ask him if his address or phone number had changed and would make sure he was still complying with their requirements. They would check the status of his immigration case. Then he would head back to his Linda Vista home to be with his wife and two children.

US-NEWS-IMMIGRANTS-CHECKINS-ICE-5-SD
Buy Now

Since being deported, Sanchez lives in a friend's spare room in Tijuana, where he sleeps on an air mattress.
US-NEWS-IMMIGRANTS-CHECKINS-ICE-2-SD

Patricia Osorio talks about how her husband was recently deported to Mexico as her sons Mateo, 2, and Cristopher, 18, walk home. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?