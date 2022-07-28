Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OTHELLO — A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Othello Police officers Tuesday in connection with an incident where he allegedly traveled to Othello to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.

In a press release issued Wednesday, OPD Chief Phil Schenck said Koby Don Williams was booked into the Adams County Jail on requested charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.