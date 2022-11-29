BOISE, Idaho — Moscow residents are boosting their personal security as authorities fail to identify a suspect in the grisly slayings of four University of Idaho students.

Over two weeks have passed the students were stabbed at a rental home near campus. Many in the community are still anxious and don’t comprehend how the perpetrator hasn’t been caught.



——— ©2022 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.