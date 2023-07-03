US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-HOUSE-ID

Crews begin work to demolish the off-campus King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, on June 28, 2023. 

BOISE, Idaho — Some of the families of the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last fall oppose tearing down the off-campus home where the crime occurred before suspect Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial in October.

A date has yet to be set for demolition of the King Road home, according to the university. But the University of Idaho wants to remove the six-bedroom home from the property before Aug. 21, when students return to campus for the fall semester, university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman last week.



