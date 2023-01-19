US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GAGORDER-ID

A view from the back of the house on the 1100 block of King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where police found four University of Idaho students stabbed to death Nov. 13. 

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — The already widespread gag order in the quadruple homicide case against Bryan Kohberger has been updated to prohibit more people from talking about the case.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall amended the nondissemination order, commonly known as a gag order, Thursday to now include attorneys who are representing a witness, victim or victim’s family. The order previously included prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators and law enforcement personnel.



