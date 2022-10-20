US-NEWS-IDAHO-DRAG-SHOWS-ID

The audience cheers for performers on stage in the HomeTown Drag Spectacular at the Boise Pride festival. A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues is expected to be introduced in the next session of the Idaho Legislature.

 Idaho Statesman/TNS/Sarah A. Miller

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events in public spaces that feature drag queens, including drag queen story hour events at public libraries. In September, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called for people to pressure corporate sponsors of Boise Pride to pull their names from sponsorship at the event over a scheduled “Drag Kids” performance for ages 11 to 18, which was ultimately postponed over safety concerns.



