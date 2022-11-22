A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court.

In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?